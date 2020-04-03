disney-announces-major-calendar-changes,-including-new-release-dates-for-‘mulan,’-‘black-widow,’-‘eternals’

Disney is still holding out for theatrical bows for some of its biggest tentpoles, despite a rapidly changing Hollywood landscape.

“Mulan”Disney

Disney is making some major updates to its already in-flux calendar. After a slew of postponements to some of its biggest upcoming tentpoles, including both “Mulan” and “Black Widow,” the Mouse House has unveiled a brand new release date calendar for the coming months, including new dates for major question marks, a streaming home for another, and a few lingering questions.

Most notably, the studio will bring Niki Caro’s “Mulan,” once set to hit theaters on March 27, to a July 24 release date. That move comes with a cascading effect, as it bumps back another Disney joint initially set for that release date just one week: the Dwayne Johnson- and Emily Blunt-starring “Jungle Cruise” will now open on July 30.

The studio has also made some big changes to its stuffed Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule. As predicted when Cate Shortland’s “Black Widow” (the next MCU film set for theatrical release) was postponed last month, the entire franchise will now shift, with “Black Widow” picking up the next held MCU release spot, November 6, which initially belonged to Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals.” The domino effect will impact the rest of the MCU calendar as well, as “Eternals” will now move to February 12, 2021, initially the release date of Destin Daniel-Cretton’s “Shang-Chi.” That film will now debut on May 7, 2021, knocking back “Doctor Strange 2” to November 5, 2021; which then moves “Thor: Love and Thunder” to February 18, 2022, which was being held for a untitled MCU film.

Still, some MCU titles are not effected by the change: “Black Panther 2” remains set for release on May 8, 2022, and will be followed by “Captain Marvel 2” on July 8, 2022 (announcing its official release date for the first time today).

Disney has also moved its “Artemis Fowl” adaptation, once set for a Memorial Day weekend release, to a streaming home over at Disney+. As of now, Disney and Pixar’s animated offering “Soul” has not budged, and is still set to arrive in theaters on June 19.

Also of note: the long-buzzed-about “Indiana Jones 5” moves from July 9, 2021 all the way to July 29, 2022, and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” has gone from a July 24 release date to an October 16 slot. Other postponed films have yet to snag a new date, however, including “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “Antlers,” “Woman in the Window,” and “The New Mutants.”

