🔥Disney Announces First Delayed Movie To Head To Disney+🔥

Well, there it is. A huge landslide of delays and reschedulings have been announced for the Disney release slate, and with movies like Mulan and Black Widow now finally getting new dates, one film originally scheduled for theatrical release has been shifted to a Disney+ exclusive debut. For those of you who were betting on this outcome, and had Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl adaptation as your horse in the race, please collect your bets through Venmo.

In an announcement made by Disney today, the franchise started based on Eoin Colfer’s series of the same name has been pulled from its May 29th release date, and is now being held for an as of yet unset release date. This comes after Artemis Fowl already suffered a theatrical delay, pushing the film from its previous August 9, 2019 release date; which pushed the film’s debut to the summer slot it’s now vacated.

Artemis Fowl will now debut on Disney+, with its new release date to be determined.