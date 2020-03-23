Disha Patani Vs Kiara Advani: Who Wore Designer Gown Better?

Disha Patani is the national crush and she looks damn beautiful. We just can’t take our eyes off her. She is the hottest actress in Bollywood. Whenever she steps out, she leaves everyone stunned with her amazing outfits. Disha wore a golden designer gown and she was looking damn hot and sexy in that gown. She flaunted her back and just took all our hearts away for her. We just can’t stop gushing over her. Her toned body was looking amazing in that gown.

Kiara Advani has stolen the hearts of millions of people for her beautiful looks. She is the most beautiful actress in the industry. Her smile is the most important thing which makes us fall for her. Kiara has a great fashion sense and she looks beautiful in all her outfits. Kiara wore a yellow mermaid gown that had neat feather detailing at the bottom. She looked stunning in that designer gown. She was looking hot and sexy as her expressions were killing and left everyone stunned.

Who looks better in designer gown Disha Patani Or Kiara Advani? Do let us know and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com

