disha-patani-sizzles-in-a-stunning-bikini-in-malang-trailer,-check-out-the-video

Malang Official trailer is released few minutes ago and it’s well received on social media. There are some high octane stunts and Aditya Roy Kapur’s chisled physique is well suited for the role in this movie. Anil Kapoor as inspector has equal scope to perform and the fight between Aditya and Anil will be highlight of this movie. Disha Patani is seen in a sizzling hot bikini in her introduction scene and her chemistry with Aditya will be one of those mind blowing moments of this movie. Malang is set to release one week prior to Valentine’s Day on 7th February 2020.