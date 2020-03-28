disha-patani-reveals-her-best-bud-aditya-roy-kapur-ditched-her-during-malang-shoot

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 16: 35 [IST]

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The two are also gearing up to collaborate once again for Mohit Suir's Ek Villain 2. Disha reportedly got along really well with Aditya on set, but the friendship was not all fun. The actress also revealed when she felt betrayed by her co-star. Disha, who is known to be extremely shy, found a good friend in Aditya, who she considers as an 'introvert'. Their chemistry on-screen in Malang was highly appreciated and fans are waiting to see them together once again the John Abraham-starrer. A report in TOI, revealed that Disha shared an incident from the time she was shooting for Malang with Aditya. The two were getting ready for a shot where the duo had to jump into water from a cliff. She said, "I am petrified jumping from heights. And there was a scene where Aditya and I had to jump together into the water. The scene comes at the beginning of the song Humraah." Talking about when Aditya Roy Kapur ditched her, Disha said, "So during the first take, some misunderstanding happened and only I jumped. When I was in the air, I saw Aditya standing and yelling 'Dishaaa'. I felt ditched (laughed). While he stood there, I was the only one who took the plunge as we were to do it together. I fell into the water so badly that I hurt my body partially. I couldn't even hear from one ear for two days. I was in a state of shock." she added. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, is also said to star John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The director earlier confirmed that John and Aditya will be playing villains in the revenge drama.