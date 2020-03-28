disha-patani-reveals-her-best-bud-aditya-roy-kapur-ditched-her-during-malang-shoot

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13: 25 [IST]

Disha Patani was last observed in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Both may also be gearing around collaborate once more for Mohit Suir's Ek Villain 2. Disha reportedly got along effectively with Aditya on set, however the friendship had not been all fun, the actress revealed when she felt betrayed by her co-star also. Disha who's regarded as extremely shy, found an excellent friend in Aditya, who she considers can be an 'introvert'. Their chemistry on-screen in Malang was highly appreciated and fans are waiting to see them together once more the John Abraham starrer. A written report in TOI, revealed, Disha sharing an incident from enough time she was shooting for Malang with Aditya. The two were consistently getting ready for a go where in fact the duo had to jump into water from the cliff. She said, "I'm petrified jumping from heights. And there is a scene where Aditya and I had to jump together in to the water. The scene comes at the start of the song Humraah." Discussing when Aditya Roy Kapur ditched her, Disha said, "So through the first take, some misunderstanding happened and only I jumped. When I was in the new air, I saw Aditya standing and yelling 'Dishaaa'. I felt ditched (laughed). While he stood there, I was the only person who took the plunge once we were to accomplish it together. I fell in to the water in order that i hurt my own body partially badly. I couldn't even hear in one ear for just two days. I was in an ongoing state of shock." she added. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, can be thought to star John Tara and Abraham Sutaria in a lead role. The director earlier confirmed Aditya and John will undoubtedly be playing villains in the revenge drama.