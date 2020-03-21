Disha Patani or Gigi Hadid: Who wore the quilted turtleneck black dress gown better?

Celebrities and their amazing fashion statements are a visual treat, especially when we go through their posts on social media.

Also their glittering dress style for parties and events are a must-watch.

Often, situations do arise when they are compared for the dresses or fashion sense they put on.

And here at IWMBuzz.com, we have unearthed two celebrities popular in their own way, adorning a similar-looking quilted turtleneck black dress gown.

They are the popular Disha Patani who has sizzled in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi franchise films and will be seen in KTina and Radhe.

The other celebrity happens to be the International model and beauty, Gigi Hadid. Gigi who has been renowned for her Vogue magazine cover appearances have a strong fashion sense and looks good in whatever she wears.

The same applies to Disha Patani too.

And here we at IWMBuzz.com put forth pictures of Disha and Gigi looking fabulous in the quilted turtleneck black dress gown.

Who looks better? Who do you like the most?

