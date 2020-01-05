disgruntled-bbc-viewers-switch-off-jason-manford’s-‘rubbish’-new-game-show-first-&-last

Funnyman Jason Manford hosted a brand new gameshow on BBC One last night (04.01.20).

The channel hoped First & Last would go down well with viewers, who rushed to social media to voice their options as the first episode aired.

2.8million tuned in to watch the first episode of the series (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Comedian Jason Manford chased for 80 miles in ‘terrifying’ road rage ordeal

Comedian Jason, 38, hosted the gameshow and explained that it would reward contestants for ‘being distinctly average’.

That will be the First And Last time I watch.

Eleven contestants competed in a range of silly games with only one rule: they had to avoid coming first or last because, if they did, they would be immediately eliminated.

There was £10k up for grabs for the winner.

And it wasn’t long before viewers voiced their opinions on social media, many of them negative.

First and Last Quiz show is very aptly named -it’s the first and last time I want to see it!Rubbish!#FirstAndLast — Deb W (@459dwls) January 4, 2020

Is this the best we can do on a Saturday night ? Wonder if I’m the first to turn it off cause I’m definately not the last #firstandlast — elaine burgoyne (@burgylane) January 4, 2020

I’m watching a weight loss consultant try to eat an After 8 off her forehead. And that’s quite enough of #FirstAndLast — Chris Lewis (@ChrisTheLewis) January 4, 2020

Viewers took to Twitter to express what they thought about the show.

“Funnily enough, that will be the #FirstAndLast time I watch that!’ said one viewer.

Another wrote: “First & Last Quiz show is very aptly named – it’s the first and last time I want to see it! Rubbish!”

I seem to be the only person on Twitter enjoying #FirstAndLast Its silly and easy viewing, perfect! — Vix Swalwell-Tolley (@o_queenie) January 4, 2020

Read more: Jason Manford helps dying mum to pay off her mortgage by backing a Kickstarter campaign

It wasn’t all negative though, as one viewer remarked: “I seem to be the only person on Twitter enjoying #FirstAndLast. It’s silly and easy viewing, perfect!”

Jason himself tweeted: “Well #FirstAndLast did pretty well against those talent show juggernauts over on t’other side! 2.8m of you watched us being daft on Saturday night. If you’d be so kind to have a nosey on iplayer, I’d really appreciate it.”

Just watched, loved it. Light hearted Saturday night entertainment quiz show, perfect! 👏👏🤗 #FirstAndLast ……. See you tonight as we know you’re the hedgehog on the other side!! 🦔 — Clair Daniels (@clairdan3) January 5, 2020

A fans responded: “Just watched, loved it. Light-hearted Saturday night entertainment quiz show, perfect! #FirstAndLast.”

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!