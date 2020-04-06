disenchantment-season-3-latest-updates:-plot,-release-date,-cast,-trailer-and-much-more-in-this-article.

Do the characters in Disenchantment look familiar to you? Do feel like they resemble the Simpsons in terms of their appearance? Well, that’s because this adult animated series has been created by the Groening who is also the creator of The Simpsons.





THE PLOT

Princess Bean hails from Dreamland. Bean is a 19-year-old alcoholic whose only companion is Elfo (who secretly crushes over her) and Luci, a nebulous demon that looks more like a cat. At the beginning of the season, we find the Princess engaging in conflicts with her father, mostly. Season 1 was pretty rough for the Prince as she learnt some hard lessons about life. Bean was in a conundrum when she had to make a choice between letting Elfo go and bringing back her dead mother to life. The Princess chose the latter. After her mother’s resurrection, the immoral King Zog, her father, kinda got back in track.

THE CAST/ VOICE OVER

Abbi Jacobson as the alcoholic teenage Princess Bean.

Eric Andre as the shadowy demon, Luci.

Nat Faxon as Elfo, the elf, Bean’s best friend.

John DiMaggio as the King of Dreamland.

Tress Macneille as Bean’s stepmom.

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar, Bean’s biological mum.

TRAILER OF SEASON-3 & THE RELEASE DATE

The Season 3 trailer is on its way. It hasn’t been released yet. Hopefully, the third season is going to release in September 2020. So, if you haven’t watched the series yet then now is a good time to do that! This quirky hilarious series is available on Netflix. The show first premiered back in August 2018 and the second Season released in September 2019. It has 20 episodes altogether. If dark comedy genre is your thing then you mustn’t miss out on this gem!