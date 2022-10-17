Disconnect the last external power line of the Zaporizhia plant due to Russian bombing

MADRID, Oct. 17 (Moose Gazette) –

The Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom has announced this Monday that the last external line of the Zaporizhia plant has had to be disconnected as a result of the latest bombings by Russian forces launched on Sunday on the substations in territory controlled by Ukraine.

“Russian terrorists have again fired on critical infrastructure substations in the territory controlled by Ukraine,” the Ukrainian company has denounced through Telegram, which sees these attacks as a “change in strategy” by Russia to “blackmail” Ukraine and To the whole world.

“Once again we call on the international community to take urgent measures for the demilitarization of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible,” Energoatom has demanded.

Likewise, it calls for the withdrawal of all Russian military personnel from the territory in which the plant is located, as well as from the city of Energodar, and the return of full control of Ukraine over the facilities “for the sake of the security of the entire world. “.

The Zaporizhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been under Russian control since March 4, just a few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin began the invasion of Ukraine. Since then it has been one of the main scenarios in which the war is taking place.

Both sides accuse each other of launching attacks on the surroundings and thereby endangering the security of the region. At the end of August, a special mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began to learn about the state of the facilities and their workers.