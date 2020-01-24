disco-raja-movie-review-and-rating-from-the-audience:-live-updates

Disco RajaTwitter

Director VI Anand’s Telugu movie Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja, Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and Tanya Hope has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Disco Raja is a science fiction action film and Vi Anand has written story, screenplay and dialogues in association with Abburi Ravi. Ram Talluri has bankrolled the flick under his banner SRT Entertainments. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Disco Raja story: Raj (Ravi Teja) is working on a medical project and forwards his research to the Indian Council of Medical Research. But the council rejects his project and denies him permission to continue his research project. Despite this heavy drawback, he manages to gain the financial support of a few corporate giants. How he achieves his goal forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Director VI Anand has chosen a fresh and interesting story and created an engaging and entertaining screenplay. Disco Raja has several interesting twists and turns. The director is successful in making it a nail-biting watch, say the audience.

Performance: Ravi Teja has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the main highlight of Disco Raja. He wins your heart with mannerisms, dialogue delivery, fights and comedy timing. Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Ajay and Bobby Simha have done justice to their roles. They are also among the big assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Disco Raja has good production values and music, picturisation, fights, dialogues and VFX works are the attractions on the technical front. These aspects make the movie a visual treat, add the viewers.

Disco Raja movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers’ reactions to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience’s response.