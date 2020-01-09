disclosure-problems-still-exist-in-more-than-half-of-all-prosecutions,-review-finds 

Crucial evidence is still not being properly disclosed in more than half of all prosecutions cases, a damning report by inspectors has found.

Stretched police resources and inexperienced officers not fully understanding the criminal justice system, has been blamed for continued problems within the system.

Inspectors also claimed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) did not have enough lawyers to cope with the caseload they currently faced.

The highly critical report concluded that the disclosure of evidence was still not at an acceptable standard and there remained much work to do.

In all criminal trials, defendants have the right to know what evidence the prosecution has against them.

But they are also allowed access to so-called ‘unused material’, which is evidence that either undermines the prosecution case of helps the defence.

There is a statutory duty on the police and prosecutors to disclose this material both at the charging decision stage and once the trial process has begun.

But a review of the way evidence is being handled was launched two years ago, after a series of rape trials collapsed when it emerged crucial digital material had not been shared with the defendants’ legal teams.