'Disabled' father in payout case was pallbearer after accident

A father demanding £25,000 for a fall at work is being accused of “fundamental dishonesty” amid accusations he worked as a funeral pallbearer shortly after the accident.

Leroy Baker says he was left permanently disabled after breaking mutiple bones in a 30ft fall on a building site in 2013 and that the injuries have left him unable to manage heavy physical work.

Mr Baker, 51, is suing building company Pellikaan Construction Ltd over the accident.

But he is accused of “exaggerating” the effects of the fall to boost his court claim after evidence emerged that he was working as a pallbearer 10 months after his accident.

Pellikaan Construction Ltd admitted liability and agreed to pay Mr Baker 25 per cent of the claim.

But on the first day of a hearing at Central London county court, the company’s lawyers asked for his claim to be thrown out, accusing him of “fundamental dishonesty”.

Mr Baker told the judge it was “untrue” that he kept the pallbearer work secret and that it was a limited role.

He is claiming compensation for “permanent symptoms” which he says are a legacy of the accident.

The case continues.