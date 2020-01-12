‘dirty-money’-season-2:-march-2020-release-date-&-effects-from-first-season

Dirty Money – Copyright Netflix

Dirty Money is returning for a second season on Netflix after the first season dropped back in January 2018. To celebrate the monumental series, we’re going to take a look back at season 1 and what the effects have been plus reveal everything we know about season 2 including when it’ll be on Netflix.

Releasing back towards the beginning of the year, six episodes of this excellently produced series dropped onto Netflix. The series premise was to document a series of scandals usually involving big business. The docuseries comes to Netflix among many other fantastic documentaries in 2018 and ranks in our top 5 of the year.

What happened after season 1 of Dirty Money

Before we dive into season 2, let’s take a look at what’s happened since the series has aired regarding each individual episode.

Episode 1 – “Hard NOx”

The first episode covered the already widely covered story of the Volkswagen Emissions Scandal. Since the series launched, a number of announcements have followed mainly pertaining to damages. In the United States, a $10 billion settlement was agreed to in July. The supposed fixes for cars in the UK have been argued that they haven’t fixed the problems. You also have another car manufacturer enter the fold with Nissan admitting to falsifying emissions tests.

Episode 2 – “Pay Day”

Although the episode was broadly about payday loans in America, the episode really took aim at Scott Tucker, the famed racing driver. Since the episodes aired, his brother has been convicted. Sadly, payday loans are still a massive business with it being reported that 1 in 3 college-age students are considering payday loans.

Episode 3 – Drug Short

Perhaps one of the most prominent episodes of the season was Drug Short. It documented the greed and ultimate demise of Valeant. A bunch of news followed the series. So-called “pharma-bro” Martin Shkreli was convicted and sent to jail for defrauding hedge-fund investors and of manipulating the stock of his former drug firm, Retrophin. Valeant has since changed its name to shake the scandals following the expose and Bill Ackman revealed he lost 4 billion dollars. Don’t let those bits of news let you get too excited, they’re supposedly still raising prices of drugs and continuing their shady tactics.

Episode 4 – “Cartel Bank”

This episode had some pretty bombshell reveals regarding HSBC and their money laundering for the Sinaloa Cartel. Since then, HSBC has supposedly upped their investments in machine learning to combat money laundering.

Episode 5 – “The Maple Syrup Heist”

This was perhaps one of the most absurd episodes of the season. Since the documentary release, it’s been reported that there was a poor harvest but plans were put in place to prevent any shortages.

Episode 6 – “The Confidence Man”

The final episode of the season and of course, the most controversial, took a look at Donald Trump’s career and more recent controversial business dealings. Donald Trump as the President of the United States is still undergoing multiple investigations. Despite this, it’s understood that Trump’s family business is booming thanks to Trump’s elevated status.

Everything we know about season 2

Is season 2 of Dirty Money happening?

Yes, although it has not been widely reported, the series is coming back for a second season. The confirmation comes from Alex Gibney who served as executive director of the series and also directed episode 1 of the first season too.

You can see Alex Gibney confirm the series on May 29th, 2018 in his tweet to a fan below.

season 2 coming,,, — Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) May 29, 2018

What is season 2 covering?

So far, we don’t have any additional information regarding season 2 of Dirty Money. There are no shortage of topics and in fact, many people are suggesting topics of season 2 to Alex Gibney on Twitter.

When will season 2 release?

In December 2019, Alex Gibney confirmed that season 2 of Dirty Money would be coming to Netflix on March 11th, 2020.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Dirty Money? Let us know in the comments down below.