dirty-john-season-2-trailer-is-out:-don’t-forget-to-catch-the-most-controversial-divorce-case-that-turned-into-double-homicide!-read-for-more-details.

Dirty John is all set with a new crime story in its new trailer. This time the trailer is focusing on one of the highest-profile and most controversial divorces of all time. The crime story is about The Betty Broderick Story which starts with a perfect marriage and ends in a double homicide!

Take A Look At The New Dirty John Season 2 Trailer!

In the trailer, we saw actress Amanda Peet who stars as the titular character, Betty Broderick, who is described by the series trailer as “the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother”.

On the other hand, we have Mr. Robot‘s Christian Slater who stars as her charming college boyfriend turned husband. The two grow through the thick and thin of life and soon make it to the high society in the local San Diego community.

The Trailer Revolves Around The Homicide Case Involving Betty Broderick!

However, there soon trouble in paradise when Dan hires Linda Kolkena as his office assistant, who is so beautiful and vibrant young woman with whom Dan forgot all the struggles of his past. What happens next is what Oprah Winfrey describes as one of the messiest divorces.

Fans can soon understand that things did not end well for anyone involved in this divorce. Betty ends up shooting both Dan and his new wife Linda. Although she does not deny the act she does point out that she was driven to do it after her husband’s treatment of her during their divorce and custody battle over their children. The USA Network has yet not issued an official release date but fans sure are excited to watch one of the most controversial crime story of all time.