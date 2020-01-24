dirty-dildo-shoved-through-gran’s-letterbox

A grandmother says she had to phone her son to come and identify a vibrator after it was posted through her letterbox.

Dorothy Urquhart, 73, found the purple dildo dangling from her door and said it ‘wasn’t very clean’ and ‘had stuff on it’.

Her neighbour Jennifer Raeside, 33, was taken to court, but the case was dropped part-way through the trial when prosecutors realised the vibrator had not been brought to court.

Dorothy said: ‘It was a horrible thing to discover in your home. I’m bitterly disappointed about what happened in court.’

The court heard Dorothy’s relationship with Raeside deteriorated after she complained about the noise she was making.

It culminated in the dildo being posted on March 31 last year.

She said: ‘I didn’t know what it was, so I phoned my son. He came round and we phoned the police. When I was told what it was, it did upset me.’

Dorothy fitted CCTV cameras that filmed Raeside going downstairs on the day in question but her defence team said it was to put something in a bin outside.

The police officer who interviewed Dorothy was called to give evidence but because it was not produced as evidence he could not answer direct questions, the Record said.

Prosecutors announced that there would be no further proceedings and Raeside was found not guilty.

Police Scotland still have the vibrator.