director-sudhir-mishra’s-father-passes-away;-anubhav-sinha,-nikkhil-advani-offer-condolences

|

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 19: 33 [IST]

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who has helmed movies like, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Inkaar, etc, took to his Twitter handle to share the news of his father Devendra Nath Mishra’s death due to a heart ailment. Remembering his father as a man of many talents, Sudhir Mishra tweeted, “My Dad Dr Devendra Nath Misra, passed away this morning. A Lucknow boy. Was many things. A Mathematician and went on to become a Professor of Mathematics, Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education, Dep Director CSIR, Head of MP Science and Technology and Vice Chancellor BHU.” Bollywood directors Nikhhil Advani and Anubhav Sinha were the first ones to pay their tribute to Sudhir Mishra’s father on social media. Nikhil said that many were unaware of the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry. His tweet read, “Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don’t realise the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra @IAmSudhirMishra.” Thappad director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that the last rites will be performed at Jogeshwari crematorium on Thursday evening. He posted on his Twitter page, “Sudhir Bhai lost his father this morning to a heart ailment. Deep condolences. Last rites to be performed at 5 this evening at Jogeshwari. @IAmSudhirMishra.” (sic) Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kohli also offered his heartfelt condolence and wrote, “Sorry to hear that. My condolences. RIP.” Sudhir Mishra Slams Trolls For Sharing Video Of Man Getting Beaten By Police Claiming It’s Him Director Anubhav Sinha Lashes Out At Sudhir Mishra For Speculating Thappad’s Business