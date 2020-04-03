🔥Dior has launched a 3D beauty boutique so you can virtually browse its Champs-Élysées store🔥

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
dior-has-launched-a-3d-beauty-boutique-so-you-can-virtually-browse-its-champs-elysees-store

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Paris, as the saying goes, is always a good idea. Although perhaps not when the European city is in the midst of a lockdown owing to a global pandemic.

But the beauty – and retail therapy – of the French capital is now being offered to the world virtually, thanks to one of its most fabulous exports, Dior.

Dior Beauty has made its online store a virtual 3D experience of its Parisian flagship, which is located on Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

Shoppers are able to virtually wander around the store and learn more about products before making purchases.

In a bid to properly emulate the feeling of visiting the store, Dior Beauty will also alternate the decor of its virtual shop in accordance with each season. In honour of spring, it is currently complimented by a flurry of flowers.

LVMH, the French conglomerate which owns Dior among many others, has been one of the most responsive to the current outbreak of coronavirus. Syncing with the start of the coronavirus outbreak in France, it began using the factories typically used to make cosmetics for Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy to produce large batches of hand sanitiser.

Visit Dior Beauty’s virtual boutique here.

You May Also Like

jennifer-aniston-surprises-nurse-with-coronavirus-in-sweet-video-call-on-jimmy-kimmel

🔥Jennifer Aniston surprises nurse with coronavirus in sweet video call on Jimmy Kimmel🔥

medicaid-nearing-‘eye-of-the-storm’-as-newly-unemployed-look-for-coverage

🔥Medicaid nearing ‘eye of the storm’ as newly unemployed look for coverage🔥

dealerships-support-essential-truckers-with-free-lunch

Dealerships support essential truckers with free lunch

navy-fires-captain-who-sought-help-for-virus-stricken-aircraft-carrier

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken aircraft carrier

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *