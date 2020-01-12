ding-junhui-collapsed-under-pressure-at-the-masters-against-joe-perry,-believes-ronnie-o’sullivan

Ding Junhui has fallen at the first hurdle at the Masters to Joe Perry and been accused of crumbling under the weight of expectation by Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The UK champion came into the tournament with plenty backing him for success after his brilliant triumph in York in December, however, he could not live up to those expectations.

The Chinese number one was behind after one frame to Perry and never got ahead in the match, eventually falling 6-3 to the veteran.

There were signs of his brilliant best from Ding, with breaks of 135 and 71, but Perry remained in control and reeled off three frames on the spin after the interval to win the match.

The Rocket says Ding’s game was badly hurt by the fact he was being tipped as a favourite for the event, questioning his ability to handle the tag, although he was also full of praise for the rock solid Perry.

‘Joe’s a very, very good match player,’ O’Sullivan told Eurosport. ‘At the start he was on the back foot a little bit but he got 2-2 and that’s because he’s got a good match-play game and a good temperament.

‘I think Ding felt like he was expected to win.

‘At the the UK Championship, he didn’t expect to win, coming in under the radar he swanned through.

‘Now he’s come here, the UK champion, is he going to win it? Is he going to play [Judd] Trump in the second round? He’s collapsed, basically, out there today. The pressure’s got to him.

‘Joe Perry is a good enough match-player to sense blood and he took it.’

Perry, who reached the final at Alexandra Palace in 2017 but has not been back to the Masters since, will meed either Trump or Shaun Murphy in quarter-finals.

The world champion and the Magician play on Tuesday afternoon for the right to face the Gentleman in the last eight.

