diner-‘told-“that’s-how-you-know-it’s-fresh”‘-as-she-finds-snail-in-meal

A woman who says she found a snail in her salad claims the waiter told her: ‘That’s how you know it’s fresh.’

Jessica Nam went out for dinner with her cousin and his girlfriend at The Smoking Goat in Shoreditch last night and found the unwanted extra on her Chilli Fish Sauce Wings.

She told Metro.co.uk she was ‘beyond shocked to find the snail’ and left speechless at the waiter’s reply.

Jessica said: ‘No apology was made and he was so nonchalant about the whole situation. After this, we requested for a new portion to be made so the waiter took it away and came back with a new plate.’

Jessica said the group continued with the meal as they were keen to try the Smoking Goat after reading a number of good reviews and recommendations.

After she asked for the bill and discovered she was still being charged for the Chilli Fish Sauce Wings, she again spoke to the waiter.

She said: ‘In fact, I had to ask the waiter if a discount could be reflected in our bill because of the prior situation. He said he would have to check with the manager.

‘The manager didn’t even come to apologise or to acknowledge the situation.

‘The waiter just came back with a new receipt where the price of the chicken wings were deducted. Again no apology.’

Jessica says she will not be returning to the Smoking Goat and said she wants a full refund.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told Metro.co.uk they were looking into the incident.