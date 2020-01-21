diner-shot-and-killed-outside-javier’s-at-westfield-century-city-mall

A man was killed after a fight that erupted inside an upscale restaurant at the Westfield Century City mall escalated to a shooting late Monday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a fight at the mall at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. about 10: 17 p.m. As officers were en route, authorities received another call that a shooting had occurred at the location, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

The fight broke out between two groups inside Javier’s restaurant, according to published reports. Eventually, two men moved outside, where the scuffle continued. One of the men grabbed a handgun and shot the other man multiple times, Lomeli said.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect, whom authorities described as 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, fled the scene on foot. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Los Angeles Community Police Station at (310) 444-0701.