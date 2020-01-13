diner-caught-calmly-enjoying-his-meal-during-brawl-at-uk-kebab-joint

January 13, 2020 | 10: 14am

A cool customer in a British restaurant didn’t let a brawl disrupt his state of nirvana as he chowed down his kebab and fries, according to a report.

Chris Hill became an internet sensation after he was caught calmly enjoying his meal at Ken’s Kebabs in Portsmouth on Friday as the fight erupted next to his table.

“I turned to see a man and shop worker throwing things at each other and then this tall guy kicked the food counter,” Hill, a 52-year-old facilities manager, told MailOnline.

Chris Hill LinkedIn

As the fight escalated into a major free-for-all involving two customers and members of the staff, Hill kept his cool as he continued to munch away and listen to the radio with his headphones on.

“I thought about moving at one point but I was enjoying my kebab and chips… although the chips weren’t very nice,” he told the news outlet.

Footage shared on social media shows a young man hurling abuse at a worker, who retaliates by flinging a pair of tongs at him as another customer enters the fray.

Four other men — apparently also staffers — then rush forward, including one who delivers a swift kick at one of the assailants, puts him in a headlock and tries to hustle him outside.

Meanwhile, Hill is seen serenely watching the action as he continues eating.

Eventually, another man walks in, joins in the melee and manages to land a few haymakers before the fracas dies down.

Police were not called to the scene.