dimitar-berbatov’s-premier-league-predictions-including-arsenal,-chelsea,-man-utd-&-liverpool

It’s a huge weekend of Premier League action but you don’t need to look too hard to pick out the star attraction.

Liverpool really are in with a decent shout of ending the season unbeaten and emulating Arsenal’s Invincibles, but Manchester United perhaps represent a sterner test than Jurgen Klopp’s side are anticipating.

Speaking of the Gunners, for all of their obvious improvement, they could really do with a win against this season’s surprise package Sheffield United, or their hopes of catching Chelsea, who visit Newcastle on Saturday, will be over for good.

At the bottom meanwhile, there’s a huge game at Carrow Road between Norwich and confidence-sapped Bournemouth and Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Bebatov previews the action exclusively for Metro.co.uk…

Watford vs Tottenham

Watford are flying at the moment under Nigel Pearson and I’m a big fan of Troy Deeney as well. It’s going to be a difficult game for Spurs, especially away from home. So for this one I’m going to go for the draw.

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-1

Arsenal vs Sheff United

They need to give Sheffield United the award for the team of the season, seriously, they are doing unbelievably. Saying that, I do like Arteta, the football that he preaches and the way he would like to play is good. Although Aubameyang will miss the match they have Lacazette who, for me, is a striker that can score many goals, also if Pepe is on form as well then he can be very important. I would like to say I’ll go for a surprise here but I think Arsenal will have too much for Sheffield at the Emirates.

Dimitar’s prediction: 2-0

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of a heavy defeat to Man City, as a player when you lose with a bad result you think to yourself ‘f, I’m f.’ But look at Southampton, they lost 9-0 at home but they have picked themselves up and they are doing really well now. However, I think Brighton will nick this one.

Dimitar’s prediction: 2-1

Man City vs Crystal Palace

Although this looks a pretty obvious one, Crystal Palace won this fixture last season at the Etihad and I’m sure this will be on City’s mind and they will prepare for it. Crystal Palace must exploit the space that City leave in defence but I think for this one I am going to go for City, especially if Kevin De Bruyne is playing, he is in the form of his life.

Dimitar’s prediction: 3-1

Norwich vs Bournemouth

I probably won’t watch this one, I’ll be honest… I feel a bit sorry for Eddie Howe, every coach and team goes through a bad patch every now and then, but that doesn’t mean they are a bad coach. I like him and he’s been a Bournemouth for a while and built them up, I’d like to see him stay there. I believe he will turn it around starting this weekend.

Dimitar’s prediction: 0-1

Southampton vs Wolves

I’d like to see Southampton continue the way they are going at the minute, they are in great form and Danny Ings is on fire when it comes to scoring goals. I do like Wolves though, and I think they are also doing a great job, especially with all the fixtures they have had to play.

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-1

West Ham vs Everton

David Moyes is coming up against his old club and Ancelotti for this one. He obviously some bad luck and results at Man United, but for West Ham to come back to him they are going back to something familiar, and maybe they didn’t want to risk something new. I wish him and West Ham luck, they are a big team that can beat every team but they can also lose to every team as well.

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-2

Newcastle vs Chelsea

Newcastle is a tough place to go, believe me. I like that Lampard is giving young players the change to play and it will no doubt help them in the long term. Chelsea look to be turning round their form and I think they will get the result at St James’ Park.

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-3

Burnley vs Leicester

Leicester will still feel a little frustrated by VAR last time out against Southampton, but they have to get over that now and regroup. They have been excellent this season and they have to keep getting the results to get that top four spot which they deserve at the moment. Burnley look as though they could be in a bit of trouble, so I expect Leicester to take all three points on Sunday.

Dimitar’s prediction: 0-2

Liverpool vs Man United

Obviously, I would like Man United to be the team to stop Liverpool’s unbeaten run, I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels like that. But, Liverpool are too good at the moment and although it pains me to say it, they will probably get the result on Sunday, especially if Rashford isn’t playing, which will put more pressure on the team and weaken United upfront.

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-0

MORE: Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction

MORE: Gary Neville sends warning to new Manchester United captain Harry Maguire





