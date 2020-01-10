dimitar-berbatov’s-premier-league-predictions-including-arsenal,-chelsea,-man-utd-&-liverpool

The Premier League takes centre stage again this weekend after the Carabao Cup provided the entertainment in midweek.

Manchester City battered rivals Manchester United to put on foot in the Wembley final, while Aston Villa earned a morale-boosting draw against Leicester.

Dean Smith’s side will have to be at their best again on Sunday when they take on Pep Guardiola’s side, while the pick of the fixtures comes on Saturday evening when Tottenham host leaders Liverpool in north London.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal



It’s early days for Arteta but the team looks inspired and they are fighting for each other. They look more confident and happy working with them. They are producing new things and the players believe in what he is doing so I can see them getting the win at Palace

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-2

Chelsea vs Burnley



C helsea need to win this one, their form has been a bit hit and miss recently, so they need to get back into that rhythm again and be consistent. I don’t think they should allow themselves any more slip ups, Burnley could prove tricky but I believe Lampard’s team will have enough.



Dimitar’s prediction: 1-2

Everton vs Brighton

I was expecting Duncan Ferguson to continue with the work he was doing, he gave them that aggression that they were lacking, and I didn’t see Ancelotti coming in to manage them, but it’s a great result for Everton. He’s one of the most successful coaches of our time, even though it is still early in his time there I think we are seeing a positive change and they should beat Brighton at Goodison.

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-0

Leicester vs Southampton

Leicester are unbelievable, they really are. They’ve had a couple of injuries and they have also rested a few players but they still produced the goods and they’re still winning, they’re in great shape and they in a great moment and I think that run will continue against Southampton.

Dimitar’s prediction: 3-1

Man United vs Norwich

If United play like they did in the first half against City then they will lose for sure. Hopefully they have taken some lessons from that, they are playing at Old Trafford and they are playing Norwich, who are bottom of the table. There can be no more excuses from United and they need to win this game.

Dimitar’s prediction: 2-0

Wolves vs Newcastle

I’m going to go for Wolves for this one, I really like the way they play and I like the players they have. I used to play Moutinho at Monaco, I like him a lot and I think he is pulling the strings for the team in the centre of the midfield. They also have Traore who is destroying defenders with his speed and stamina. They are a solid team.

Dimitar’s prediction: 2-0

Tottenham vs Liverpool





I am going to be there for this one and honestly, I think it is time for Liverpool to lose. I’m not 100% confident that it will happen because Liverpool are producing football like no other team at the moment and they are the number one team for me purely for the passion they have, the motivation, the way they play for each other and you can sense that this is their season. But, if anyone is going to come up with a way to beat them it’s Mourinho, it doesn’t matter how.

Dimitar’s prediction: 3-2

Bournemouth vs Watford

It’s another big game at the bottom of the table and even though Watford have turned things around recently and have had some really good results, both team need the win so maybe they will both be cautious and I can see mistakes deciding the game.

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-1

Aston Villa vs Man City

It’s easy to say that City will take the win, and they probably will. They are the favourites but I am happy to see someone upsetting the big teams, even though I used to play for the big teams, I want to see someone really test City and make things difficult for them, but I think they will have too much for Villa on this occasion.

Dimitar’s prediction: 1-4

