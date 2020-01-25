dil-toh-happy-hai-ji-actress-sejal-sharma-reportedly-commits-suicide-in-mumbai-residence,-co-star-tweets-condolences

Sejal Sharma, a television actress who has worked in shows like Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has committed suicide in her rented apartment in Mumbai’s Mira Road (East) on Friday, 24 January morning, reports NDTV.

Sejal Sharma. Image from Facebook

According to Sandip Kadam, Senior Inspector of Mira Road police station, Sharma was found hanging in one of her bedrooms inside her apartment. She has left a suicide note behind, but the contents of the note is yet unknown. Kadam added that Sharma’s parents will be interrogated to establish the cause of suicide.

The actress shared her apartment with a friend, who discovered her hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta. She informed the police at 5: 30 am. The friend has stated that she was sleeping when the incident took place.

Originally from Rajasthan, Sharma reportedly shifted to Mumbai in 2017 to pursue a career in acting.

Sejal’s co-actor from Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Jasmin Bhasin, actress Meera Deosthale, among others, took to Instagram to share their condolences.

Here are the posts

Sharing a picture with Sharma, Bhasin wrote, “It’s unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life.”

Meera Deosthale wrote, “Shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression.”

The news of Sejal Sharm’s suicide comes days after popular television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide. The actor was suffering from depressions, reports stated

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 10: 07: 10 IST