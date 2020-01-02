dig-out-your-studded-belts-and-hairspray,-it’s-the-rawring-20s-xd

When you think of the 20s, you think of flapper dresses, doing the Charleston, and drinking champagne.

Get ready to have these conceptions smashed, though, and start thinking of the 20s as novelty t-shirts, going to Bring Me The Horizon gigs, and drinking cans of Monster first thing in the morning.

Instead of the roaring 20s of the last century, these ones are being dubbed the rawring 20s, in homage to the emo and scene kid personas that made many of us who we are today.

One year ago, a petition was started by ’22 Flight Attendants’ (presumably a play on Twenty One Pilots) to bring back 2005 emo culture for the next decade.

It appears to have caught on, too, as hundreds of thousands of former emos and scene kids are flocking to Twitter to declare that their heavy side fringes may have been cut, but their spirits have not.

It’s officially the RAWRing 20’s so we are bringing this back :3 pic.twitter.com/CygheL3W7H — Daz (@the_life_of_daz) January 1, 2020

But what does it mean to be a 00s emo, and how can we replicate this in the 20s?

The first thing is an unhealthy obsession with flowery and excessive wordplay, as well as alliteration. If your name is Darren, for example, you will here forth be known as Darren_Death_HXC (that means hardcore for the uninitiated).

Everything is either sad or cute. Remember the ‘I made you a cookie but I eated it’ cartoon that used to be shared on the best MySpace pages. This is your life blueprint now.

Now for the clothes. Skinny jeans and band tees or ones that have some sort of anime on them will suffice, but it’s more about your beauty and hair routine.

Rawring 20’s you know what that means pic.twitter.com/W5iRJAYl4N — 🅱️en (@BenNoHoes) January 2, 2020

Straighteners are a must, as are hairspray and dye. You want it to either be as massive and spiky as possible or as flat to your head and straight as possible.

Either way, as long as it’s snapping from bleach and heat, you’re in the right vein.

Hopefully you lot are all still listening to Dashboard Confessional, Paramore, The Used, and My Chemical Romance anyway, so keep doing what you’re doing but now make it your whole personality.

RAWRING 20s BABY pic.twitter.com/ojXsKqExuJ — maddie! (@bajablastfan123) January 1, 2020

Jokes aside, it feels like the perfect time to bring back this twee yet sad subculture.

We’re all depressed anyway, so why not lean in and wear it on our sleeves?

In a nation politically divided when it comes to older and younger people, it really feels difficult to rebel against the stuffy attitudes of older generations.

So, my eyeliner-loving friends, why don’t we don our Jack Skellington hair clips, accept that there’s beauty in the breakdown, and join the Black Parade?

Darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose. Maybe they’ll leave you alone xD.

MORE: What is Januhairy?

MORE: Subway launches vegan version of the Meatball Marinara