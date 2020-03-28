Different shades of Karisma Kapoor in her saree collection is all you need to admire during this 21 days lockdown

Without any iota of doubt, Karisma Kapoor has truly been the most demanded actress of the 90s’, Karisma’s on-screen pairing with Govinda and Salman Khan was the most famous. Movies like Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Biwi No 1, Hero No 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and many more were some of her biggest hits. In fact, just a few days back Salman and Karisma’s hit DHlJ completed 20 years of which Karisma even shared fond memories of her shooting experience in Mauritius.

But the most amazing thing about our Lolo is the fact that there’s absolutely nothing that has changed in her physical appearance. Having maintained herself with perfection and precision, she still looks as young as how she used to in the 90s’ and even today can give any actress a run for their money. Today henceforth in order to admire the stunning actress, we decided to compile some of her most amazing looks in saree where she flaunts her saree collection. It is certain to give a lot of fashion ideas during this lockdown. Check out the photos below –