diehard-fans-board-elvis-express-in-fancy-dress-for-festival-dedicated-to-music-legend

If you’re looking for an Elvis Presley impersonator, Las Vegas usually comes to mind – but it seems Australia is another hot spot for fans of the music legend.

Earlier today, dozens of diehard Elvis fans rocked up to Sydney’s Central Station, dressed in some of the American singer’s most famous outfits.

They gathered to board the Elvis Express – a train which makes a seven-hour journey to Parkes, where a festival dedicated to the rock ‘n’ roll King is held.

Last year, around 27,000 people travelled to Parkes for the tribute event, which saw the town’s population double for the five-day festival.

The annual event pays homage to the late star’s birthday, which falls on 8 January.

Alongside Elvis impersonators, a number of performers and dancers were on board the Elvis Express – which departed before 8.30am this morning.

Alfred Vaz, from Denistone in New South Wales, boarded the train in a custom-made gold jumpsuit from India.

But his creative outfits have been noticed before – Alfred came runner-up in the festival’s senior tribute artist competition in 2018.

He told APP: ‘I don’t call him the king, I call him the emperor – the king of kings. His music is going to live for centuries.’

Alfred was joined by Anthony Fenech, a 24-year-old second generation Elvis impersonator.

Anthony has been performing for around two years and followed in the footsteps of his father, who has been an Elvis tribute artist for more than 20 years.

He said: ‘People loved it, the whole father and son thing – it’s actually never been done anywhere in the world.’

Parkes Shire Council mayor Ken Keith was also at the station wearing a powder blue jumpsuit with silver studs.

He said: ‘Everyone just loves Elvis and Parkes is just the friendliest town in Australia.’

We’re willing to bet there were a lot of blue suede shoes on the train, too.

