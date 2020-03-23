didn’t-see-it-coming!-the-bachchans-get-trolled-massively-for-their-‘taali-bajao-thaali-bajao’-pics

Last evening (March 23, 2020), at 5 PM, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan came out on their rooftop as a part of PM Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew initiative to give a shout-out to people who have been providing medical and other essential services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Calling the Janata Curfew an “unbelievable success”, Bachchan said India has created history. He tweeted, “… And at 5 pm .. the entire country on their balconies roof tops gates and doors applauding the true heroes of the Nation .. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS! I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN JAI HIND.”

However, the netizens can’t stop wondering why the Bachchans have sported all-white ensembles to support the initiative. Here’s how netizens reacted to their pictures…

@humarabajaj24: “We didn’t know there was a dress code too 😂😂.”

@debolinasingha96: “I mean iske liye bhi ye sab log ready hoge aaye h twinning in white clothes.. #richshowoffs.”

@deepanshu_rathore_17: “Why everyone wearing white clothes 😆.”

@hema_kar17: “Vo sb to thik h lekin ye log ghr me Kya white kapde hi pehente h ya chhatt jane k liye alag dress code h ??”

@anu_sigh: “Why everyone is in white. ? Did we miss the dress code.”

@d4darshi: “Y dress code??? All r wearing white??? Total show off😜.”

@ankur4188: “ये सब तो ठीक लेकिन ये पूरी बच्चपन फैमिली वाइट कपड़े क्यूँ पहने हुए हैं।।।”

@sukriti6872: “I thought they r playing holi..”

@menezesharon: “Has someone died there? Why white.”

@deepshe1: “All dressed up in pure white … Yes , this difficulty will be cleaned up sooner.”

@s.a.n.j.a.n.a_03: “Are bhayi white kapde kyu phane hai uff ye Amir log.”

Sometimes, social media platforms could be a dangerous place. We’re sure even the Bachchans would agree!

(Social media posts are unedited.)