diddy-urges-people-not-to-rely-on-trump:-‘he-don’t-give-a-f-about-us’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles – Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Diddy wants you to step up when it comes to confronting the coronavirus crisis in our country and not rely on President Donald Trump.

The 50-year-old mogul took to social media to urge people to help however they can. He shared his thoughts about the global health pandemic in a 3-minute Instagram video over the weekend.

“We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. Over the next few days I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all. #teamlove”,” he captioned the lengthy video.

Diddy urged people to get involved in the fight against the pandemic that brought life as we know it to a screeching halt.

“Let’s get people involved. It’s not about me. It’s not about one person. Let’s figure out a way to get people involved because people want to do something,” he said. “There’s no way you can have power and not want to do something with it.”

He also noted that the American people can’t sit back and wait for someone else to save them, particularly not the president.

“We can’t expect somebody that don’t give a F about us to save us. It’s not Trump’s fault, he don’t give a F about us. It’s not his fault. I know what I’m getting; I know what I’m into,” he continued.

“We gotta wake up and know what we into and how to save each other. F the politics and the bureaucracy and waiting for the same sforever.”

Check it out: