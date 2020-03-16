Diddy Highlights The Importance Of Being Grateful For What You Have

During these tragic times that we’re living in these days, Diddy is teaching his fans how important it is to offer gratitude for what we have. He shared a message on his social media account for all of his fans to see.

You can also check it out below, and you will understand why people praised Diddy’s words of wisdom.

‘Thank you, GOD 🙏🏿 LOVE ❤️’ Diddy captioned his post on social media.

A follower said: ‘Every morning as soon as I open my eyes, my words are thank you, god,’ and one commenter posted this: ‘🙏good lord for giving us a new day.’

One of Diddy’s fans hopped in the comments and said: ‘It’s the first thing I say before getting out of bed. Thank you,’ while another follower posted this: ‘Let your cup be full of love and let it overflow!!!’

Someone else wrote: ‘It is and all through the day I give thanks,’ and another follower posted: ‘That’s right! We are already winning! I’m on God’s squad.’

Another Instagrammer wrote the following message: ‘Prayers to everyone in the world 🌎 God bless us all in Jesus name.’

Someone else also agrees that what Diddy said is true: ‘Yes, realizing we are Being blessed for this life we leave.’

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak that has been proclaimed a pandemic by the WHO a few days ago, Diddy had another uplifting message for his fans and social media followers.

A lot of people appreciated the fact that he is telling fans to look at the bright side of life during this difficult time.

More celebrities are really supportive of their fans these days and they are trying to offer comfort to their fans and online followers during such difficult times.

It’s been revealed that the best way to avoid getting infected is to remain at home – at least for the ones who can afford to do this.



Post Views:

0





