Diddy, DJ Khaled, Future and Meek Mill go jet skiing in Miami Beach – where’s our invite?

Diddy, DJ Khaled, Future and Meek Mill have been spotted living it up in Miami together.

There’s a sight you don’t see every day.

The hip hop royalty hit the water at Miami Beach, keeping their New Year’s dreams live on Thursday (2 January).

That’s a lot of star power for one beach!

Of course, Diddy and his famous friends didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, they caused quite the stir among other beach-goers, with a group of young guys more than happy to help push Khaled’s jet ski into the ocean.

Either than, or they’re simply worshiping him, we can’t quite tell.

The New Year’s getaway follows a great few months for Diddy, who recently turned 50 and celebrated with lavish, star-studded birthday party.

Among the guests were Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Fergie and many more.

DJ Khaled, meanwhile, is probably enjoying the calm before the storm as he and wife Nicole Tuck prepare for the arrival of their second child.

Already parents to two-year-old Asahd (who will have an executive producer credit on his dad’s next album), they announced Nicole was pregnant once again last September.

Diddy recently admitted he felt that he had got a ‘second chance at life’ since he turned 50.

Diddy was left heartbroken last year when his ex-partner Kim Porter passed away, and he chose to host his party on what would have been her 49th birthday in order to continue moving forward with his life whilst still honouring her memory.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ‘I think everybody gets their second chance at life at different points. For me, I went through so many personal things and so much loss … I never knew there was a point in life that I can learn from all my mistakes or clear anything that I regret. Forgive myself, start anew. I have a total second chance.’

Diddy first album, 1997’s No Way Out, reached number one in the US, while Khaled has released 12 (!) studio albums since 2006.

Future and Meek Mill, meanwhile, rose to fame over the last decade; the former with tracks like Mask Off and Wicked, and the latter with Going Bad and All Eyes On You.





