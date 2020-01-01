did-you-spot-the-sneaky-sherlock-easter-egg-in-tonight’s-dracula?

*Warning: This article contains spoilers from tonight’s opening episode of Dracula on BBC One.

Dracula finally got his teeth stuck into 2020 tonight as Stephen Moffatt and Mark Gatiss’s vamp rang in the New Year with a naked bloodbath. Amen.

The masterminds behind easily one of the best shows of the decade in Sherlock have revived another classic literary hero, and Claes Bang’s beast on the BBC was another huge triumph.

While the writers have cast doubt on another series of Sherlock, which comes as no surprise considering Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman’s public spat, they did pay homage to the British sleuth.

Did you spot it?

Midway through tonight’s instalment, Sister Agatha (played by Dolly Wells) floored Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) by revealing the suspiciously quiet nun beside her throughout his interrogation was actually his fiancée, Mina (Morfydd Clark).

‘I apologise for the deception; it was necessary she heard the story from your own lips,’ Agatha, who later turned out to be revealed as Van Helsing teased.

And then you may have missed:

‘Having established your identity, it was not difficult to trace you back to England and find your worried fiancé. I have a detective acquaintance in London.’

During the Dracula world premiere, Moffat and Gatiss – who also cleared up Dracula’s sexuality – confirmed said detective is, of course, our Sherlock.

Claes, 53, also dissected those closing moments of Dracula terrorising the convent completely naked, filming the scene in nothing but his birthday suit for five days in below-freezing temperatures. Thankfully it paid off – we’re sure you’ll agree.

Dracula continues tomorrow night at 9pm on BBC One.





