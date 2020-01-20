did-you-know-anushka-sharma-has-a-hidden-message-in-her-instagram-username?

Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday on May 1.Twitter

The best thing about Anushka Sharma and beau Virat Kohli’s relationship is that they never conceal or hide their feelings. Instead, they openly express their heart out on social media. But if you thought that this is enough to gauge their fondness for each other, then consider taking a look at the actress’ Instagram username!

Yes, Anushka’s Instagram username has a hidden meaning and if you haven’t paid attention to it yet, try it this time.

The hidden message

AnushkaSharma1588 is what the ‘Jab Tak hai Jaan’ actress goes by on the picture and video sharing platform. Now, this 1588 is what might seem like a puzzle to many but a deep thought might light the bulb. ’88’ is the year that Anushka was born and not only her, but husband Kohli too was born the same year.

The’1′ and ‘5’ in the username depict the birthdates of Anushka and Virat respectively. Another interpretation could simply be solely Anushka’s birth date as she was born on May 1, 1988.

The actress has creatively done a number play and it rests on the onlooker as to what they decode.

Anushka as fast bowler Jhulan Goswami

One of the most loved couples in the tinsel town, the two tied the knot in 2017 on December 11 in the Italian region of Tuscany. After three years of staying in wedlock, Anushka seems to have imbibed the skills of cricket. She all set to essay the life of Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in her next outing which is most likely to be titled ‘Chakdah Express’.

Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami during the shootTwitter

She has already shot the teaser of the film. The venue for this shoot was the most iconic in Indian cricket – Eden Gardens of Kolkata. Anushka was seen wearing the blue jersey of the Indian cricket team and was accompanied by the lady whose character she would be portraying.

Previous films on cricket

The movie is being directed by Prosit Roy, who also helmed ‘Pari’, which not only starred Anushka but was also produced by her. Well, it seems like its raining cricket-based films in Bollywood as movie buffs are already awaiting the release of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’, which is based on India’s historic World Cup win in 1983.

Moreover, Bollywood has already seen a slew of films on the sport, including a biopic on MS Dhoni and one on Mohammad Azharuddin. Other sporting icons who have had their life story portrayed on the silver screen include boxing legend Mary Kom.