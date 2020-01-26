did-you-know-about-varun-and-arjun’s-‘i-hate-katrina’-club?

Instagram

Bollywood is the name of that bird whose smallest flutter can open up a Pandora ‘s Box of confusions and misunderstandings! In once such incident was caught actress Katrina Kaif, now a household name, when she was just a teenager and hadn’t firmed her roots in the industry.

Just like scores of others aspiring to step in the industry, Katrina too was waiting for her gig which she eventually got in the 2003 film ‘Boom’. But before that happened, she was subjected to neglect and hate from two of the industry’s leading actors today who started ‘I hate Katrina’ club years ago.

How it came about?

Let’s finally break the bubble and detail the story behind this club. Katrina had been friends with Salman for a very long time and on one outing with the actor, she came across Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. They all were taking a walk and it was when Varun was checking her out!

Yes, she had disclosed the same on one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s chat show. “Varun and Arjun Kapoor, they met me when I was 17. We were walking on a bandstand with Salman and a few of us 5-6 people. So, Varun was kind of checking me out. I have to say this, I normally don’t say things like this but he was,” she recalled.

Katrina KaifQu Play

The incident surely landed him in trouble with Salman who has been possessive about Katrina and their romance isn’t hidden to anyone. Recalling the day further, the actress added, “He got into trouble (with Salman) and after that Varun and Arjun actually had a club and that club was ‘I hate Katrine’. I am not joking. It was a hate club for me.”

“They just hated me, for what reason, I don’t know. I was walking minding my own business. Now, I know why Varun started the club, I don’t know why Arjun joined in,” she added.

Varun has always portrayed himself as a cool, funny, carefree kind of a person, however, him starting the unconventional club years ago can always be recalled as an anecdote from his early years, if not anything else.

Varun clears his stance

The actor also appeared with Katrina on another one of the filmmaker’s chat show where he opened about starting the club, which he confirmed making. Varun said that it had nothing to do with Katrina, it was because Salman was giving them less attention due to her.

Instagram

Later, both the actors amended the club when it turned 15 in 2018 and turned it into a ‘We love Katrina Kaif’ club.