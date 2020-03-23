did-you-catch-the-‘game-of-thrones’-easter-egg-in-‘westworld’-last-night?

HBO aired the second episode from season three of Westworld last night, and it was one to remember, largely due to a nod to one of the network’s other series, Game of Thrones. During the episode we saw a giant GoT easter egg that also referenced Jurassic Park.

Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff made a guest appearance in last night’s episode of Westworld, portraying a pair of tech guys. Following a brief on-camera discussion between the two, the shot panned out to reveal a dragon host in the lab, a clear reference to Game of Thrones, possibly even one of the three GoT dragons.

The scene gave a subtle nod to Jurassic Park as well, which was written by Michael Crichton, who also wrote the original Westworld. As Weiss and Benioff discussed a startup in Costa Rica in last night’s episode, the connection has been made that in Jurassic Park, the company InGen is located 120 miles from Costa Rica.

Season three episode two of Westworld picked up as Maeve was overlooking an Italian town occupied by Nazi solders during World War II. While addressing various aspects from season two, the episode predominantly centered around Maeve and Bernard.

See the video below for more on the Game of Thrones ester egg from last night’s episode of Westworld.

