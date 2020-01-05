did-we-just-see-the-last-of-tom-brady?-new-england-patriots-lose-to-tennessee-titans-in-nfl-play-offs

The New England Patriots’ pursuit of a record seventh Super Bowl ended last night after a shock 20-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the play-offs.

Defeat may also have ended the gilded era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick that has claimed six championships and helped the franchise become one of the most successful in the history of the NFL.

Brady will leave the Patriots in March after 19 years, becoming a free agent for the first time amid speculation that he is on the brink of retirement.

He may have thrown the last pass of his incredible career – albeit a pass that was intercepted for a pick six with nine seconds of the game remaining that ended the Patriots’ season.

New England, the reigning NFL champions, had won 20 of their past 24 play-off matches at home in Foxborough, Massachusetts but had not been in a wild-card round since 2009. In what might have been a sign of the end, a limp defeat to the Miami Dolphins in the last game of the regular season cost them a bye in the opening round of the play-offs, a luxury they have enjoyed for the past nine years.