did-we-just-see-the-last-of-tom-brady?-new-england-patriots-lose-to-tennessee-titans-in-nfl-play-offs

The New England Patriots’ pursuit of a record seventh Super Bowl ended last night after a shock 20-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the play-offs.
Defeat may also have ended the gilded era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick that has claimed six championships and helped the franchise become one of the most successful in the history of the NFL.
Brady will leave the Patriots in March after 19 years, becoming a free agent for the first time amid speculation that he is on the brink of retirement.
He may have thrown the last pass of his incredible career – albeit a pass that was intercepted for a pick six with nine seconds of the game remaining that ended the Patriots’ season.
New England, the reigning NFL champions, had won 20 of their past 24 play-off matches at home in Foxborough, Massachusetts but had not been in a wild-card round since 2009. In what might have been a sign of the end, a limp defeat to the Miami Dolphins in the last game of the regular season cost them a bye in the opening round of the play-offs, a luxury they have enjoyed for the past nine years.
While the Patriots were 12-4 this season, winning their first eight games, they struggled in the second half of the season. Brady threw his fewest touchdowns during the regular season since 2006 and his completion rate was his lowest for six years. The Patriots decided not to renew his contract.
Together with Belichick, the head coach, he has enjoyed extraordinary success. As well as equalling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record of six Super Bowl wins, the quarterback went to nine Super Bowls, played in every AFP Championship game since 2011 and won 11 successive AFC East titles.
A foggy Gillette Stadium seemed resigned to losing its iconic quarterback after nearly two decades. Brady featured on the cover of the match programme. Robert Kraft, the Patriots’ owner, lamented in a TV interview before the game that “we’re pretty lucky to have had him”.
The 42-year-old has avoided questions about his possible retirement but has put his mansion near Boston up for sale.
A few days before the game, Brady had refused to answer directly if it could be his last.
“I haven’t thought about those things and I wouldn’t be thinking about those things anyway,’’ he said. “Whether it’s my last game? I haven’t turned the TV on . . . I tried to lay low this week. I just think it’s important for all of us not to take anything for granted.”
Brady has said he would like to play until he is 45 — and he could yet get offers of one last fling from one of the NFL’s needy franchises, such as the Los Angeles Chargers or the Indianapolis Colts. He said last night that it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire.
But as Logan Ryan — a former Patriot — picked up Brady’s loose pass and skipped into the endzone on Saturday night, it was one thing to suddenly comprehend that a Patriots season could end on the first weekend in January. It was quite another to realise that this might be the last time we see one of the game’s greatest quarterbacks.
Brady, too, might not yet comprehend it. “I just came off the field,” he said after the game when asked about his future.
“There is nobody who has had a better career than me. I am very blessed.”