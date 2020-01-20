did-rana-daggubati-lose-film-due-to-health-related-issues?

Rana Daggubati’s lean look.Instagram

Rumours regarding Rana Daggubati’s health have been doing rounds for a while now. The actor was reportedly in the United States for a long time to get a kidney transplant. Although Rana has tried to quash the rumours and said he is fed up of answering people’s questions, looks like there is some credit to the hush-hush.

Rana has chosen to walk out of Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India citing health and date issues.

For his role in Balakrishna’s Mahanayakudu, and a couple of other projects, Rana Daggubati shed a lot of kilos and that is when people started asking him whether something is wrong.

NTR: MahanayakuduTwitter

After Rana’s exit, popular small screen actor Sharad Kelkar has been roped in to replace Rana in the film. Talking about the same, Sharad Kelkar has revealed that he and Abhishek have known each other since their struggling days.

TV actor Sharad Kelkar with wife KeertiVarinder Chawla

“Bhuj has a lot of action to do. When Abhishek told me that he wants me to step into Rana’s shoes, I immediately said okay. I had told him that I would love to be part of his debut film. I share a good bond with co-stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt sir as well,” he said.

As per reports, Rana might take a couple of months to recover from his illness. What actually is Rana’s health issue is has not been revealed.