did-puri-jagannadh-humiliate-mandira-bedi-by-unceremoniously-firing-her-from-romantic?

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is leaving no stone unturned to make his son Akash Puri’s upcoming film Romantic bigger and better. Without worrying about the budget, he is trying to bring the best members to his team. There seems to be some rejig in the cast and Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi, who was brought on board to play an important role, is dropped from the film.

Mandira Bedi dropped from Romance.PR Handout

Is Mandira Bedi Unceremoniously Thrown Out of Romance?

Rumours are rife that Mandira Bedi is unceremoniously fired from Romantic. She had signed the project earlier and taken part in the shooting, but the producer was not happy with her performance. It is said that Puri Jagannadh with her portions and decided to replace her with another actress. Thus humiliating her.

A Mutual Decision?

However, a source close to the film unit has told Deccan Chronicle that she was not unceremoniously dropped, as believed by some. “The decision to replace Mandira Bedi was mutual; the actress and the director have huge admiration for each other,” the source tells the daily.

“Post the super success of iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh wanted to make sure that all his moves with regard to the film’s casting are in line with the script. He doesn’t want to leave anything to chance and give his detractors a reason to say iSmart Shankar was just a fluke,” the source adds.

Puri Jagannadh and Mandira Bedi.PR Handout

Mandira Bedi is a popular name in the Indian film industry. Not just in movies and serials, she has left a great impact as a TV presenter when she had associated with the ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007 which made her a household name across the country.

Who has replaced Mandira Bedi?

Puri Jagannadh has replaced her with none other than Ramya Krishnan, who has attained nation-wide popularity after working with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. He has already re-shot the portions with her.

Romantic is produced by Puri Jagannadh himself. Ketika Sharma is the female lead in the flick, directed by Paduri.