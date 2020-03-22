did-polina-break-up-with-johnny-depp-because-she-couldn’t-handle-his-celebrity-status?-read-further-to-know-the-truth!

Who doesn’t want The Pirate Johnny Depp to be single, But at what cost? Reports say that the 56-year-old actor is on the verge of getting single again as Polina Glen apparently found his amount of fame to be very haunting.

Both of them have been together since April, and according to the sources, they both were soon to tie the knot. Polina Glen is deciding to move back to Russia and feels it’s just not the time for her to be dating such a larger than life Hollywood superstar.

Source: Getty Images

According to the mail, Polina hated the idea of the relationship as it was bringing a lot of attention to her, which she found to be scary. She also feels that Depp’s idea of getting married was a part of his delusion. Apparently Polina had no interest in Johnny Depp’s popularity or connections and tried her best to practice humility while living with him that’s the reason why she chose to concentrate on her job as a dance choreographer.

It’s also being claimed that Polina had a hard time coping up with the search and constant analysis surrounding Johnny Depp amid his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the source, Johnny Depp’s status as a celebrity and his current feud with Amber became too much for her. Apparently Johnny Depp is heavily distracted with the on-going feud with Amber and she thought it would be wrong for them to be in a relationship amid such hard times.

Johnny just has too many things going on this life right now! Polina Glenn is to soon return to Russia for what she says to look forward to ‘foreseeable future’. Fans of these two love birds however have enough reason to be sad.