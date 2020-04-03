did-nandamuri-balakrishna-refuse-to-act-in-kangana-ranaut-starrer-j-jayalalithaa-biopic-thalaivi?

|

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 15: 53 [IST]

Popular director AL Vijay is currently working on Thalaivi, biopic of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut is portraying Jayalalithaa in the film while Aravind Swamy is playing the role of MG Ramachandran aka MGR. The shooting of the film is currently on halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Amidst all, the latest report in an online entertainment portal states that popular Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has refused to act in AL Vijay’s directorial venture Thalaivi. Well, Jayalalithaa and actor-political leader NT Rama Rao aka NTR were good friends. Hence, director AL Vijay wanted Nandamuri Balakrishna to play NTR in the film so that he can show their friendship, the way it was, on the big screen. The director had approached Nandamuri Balakrishna to play the role of his father, actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao. However, he reportedly refused to play his father. Earlier, AL Vijay had approached Jr NTR to play the role of NT Rama Rao in Thalaivi, but he too refused to do it. He never wished to play the role of his grandfather NT Rama Rao in any film. Meanwhile, the first look of Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa and Aravind Swamy as MGR are already out and received good response from the masses. Notably, the character introduction of Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, caught everyone’s attention as she looked exactly like Amma, (Jayalalithaa’s followers addressed her fondly as Amma). Also Read : Kangana Ranaut To Shed 20 Kilos After Thalaivi, Before Beginning Shoot For Dhaakad And Tejas Thalaivi will simultaneously be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the biopic of J Jayalalithaa is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020.