did-michael-ball-just-confirm-those-masked-singer-rumours?

The musical theatre star addressed the rumours on BBC One’s The One Show

Musical theatre Michael Ball just addressed the long-standing rumours that he is in fact the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer… and we’re more confused than ever.

Guest-hosting The One Show on Friday night, the legendary singer came under questioning from co-host Alex Jones, who said that she had “missed” Ball before adding: “I have a feeling I know where you’ve been…Can you confirm or deny whether you are, indeed, the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer?”

Ball responded, “The Masked Singer, I love this programme. I cannot confirm or deny…But we do know I can be a little prickly!”

However, as Jones moved on, Ball began mouthing into the camera: “It’s not me.”

Fans became convinced that the Hedgehog was a star of musical theatre following the Hedgehog’s clue – the fact that he “died at 8.30 every night” for a job – which many believe referred to a dying character that the singer could have played on the West End.

Hedgehog ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Is the Phantom of the Opera star bluffing? Or could it be a indicator that the Hedgehog is, in fact, Ball’s longtime friend and collaborator, Alfie Boe?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV

