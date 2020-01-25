did-michael-ball-just-confirm-those-masked-singer-rumours?

Musical theatre Michael Ball just addressed the long-standing rumours that he is in fact the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer… and we’re more confused than ever.

Guest-hosting The One Show on Friday night, the legendary singer came under questioning from co-host Alex Jones, who said that she had “missed” Ball before adding: “I have a feeling I know where you’ve been…Can you confirm or deny whether you are, indeed, the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer?”

Ball responded, “The Masked Singer, I love this programme. I cannot confirm or deny…But we do know I can be a little prickly!”

Coming up tonight on #TheOneShow, @missalexjones and @mrmichaelball will be joined by NFL stars @osiumenyiora and @jasonbell33, ‘super bowl’ scorer, Nick Brett and @petshopboys will be performing live! ???? 7PM @bbcone! pic.twitter.com/k1Acbk9SHt — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 24, 2020

However, as Jones moved on, Ball began mouthing into the camera: “It’s not me.”

Fans became convinced that the Hedgehog was a star of musical theatre following the Hedgehog’s clue – the fact that he “died at 8.30 every night” for a job – which many believe referred to a dying character that the singer could have played on the West End.

Is the Phantom of the Opera star bluffing? Or could it be a indicator that the Hedgehog is, in fact, Ball’s longtime friend and collaborator, Alfie Boe?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV