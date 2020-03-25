did-meghan-markle-ban-prince-harry-from-seeing-his-father-who-has-coronavirus?



Source: Sussex Royal/Instagram

Did Meghan Markle ban Prince Harry from seeing his father, Prince Charles, who has tested positive for Coronavirus? That’s the subject of an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, published on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The world was shocked when they learned that Prince Charles tested positive and many wonder what that means for the rest of the monarchy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK around March 10 for what would be their last royal engagements and additional reports say they are self-isolating in Vancouver. The Daily Mail’s report also comes at a time when many people are blaming Meghan Markle for moving Prince Harry away from his family and some believe she is trying to isolate him and keep him away from his family.

According to the Daily Mail, a source told the publication that Meghan Markle absolutely forbids Prince Harry from traveling right now. The outlet stated the following.

“Meghan said Harry’s been in touch with his dad…Of course, he’s frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help.”

While a source previously told the Daily Mail that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought the family closer together — including the two princes —many people still hold hard feelings towards Meghan and blame her for Prince Harry being so far away from his family.

You may see the Daily Mail’s exclusive report below.

EXCLUSIVE: #Meghan lays down the #law and #forbids Harry from going back to UK to see coronavirus-infected Prince Charles as she makes plans to foster a black lab named Cole to help ‘ease the strain on animal shelters’

via https://t.co/zWGYbsNUR6 #control https://t.co/QLox8HEAAL — Lisa C Alexander (@LisaCAlexander1) March 25, 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic started in China back in December 2019. Due to travel and tourism, it spread from China around the world and has currently impacted 172 countries. The death toll is at 20,946 and growing exponentially. It should be remembered that most people who contract Coronavirus and test positive will have a mild case and recover without any outside help.

But for those who develop severe complications, the description of what they endure is downright brutal. The virus replicates and can affect the lungs, triggering pneumonia. Even then, some people will respond to breathing treatments and recover. For others, the virus will spread from the lungs to other organs and can result in death.

Those who have 2-3 underlying health conditions, the risk of developing severe complications with Coronavirus are great.

Prince Charles is said to be experiencing a mild case.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Meghan Markle is making too many demands on Prince Harry?



Post Views:

0





