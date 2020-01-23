did-marlon-dingle-kill-graham-foster-in-emmerdale?

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is another in the long line of suspects in Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder, and scenes tonight will get us that much closer to the truth.

So far, we’ve seen Graham’s last day play out from suspects Kim (Claire King), Al (Michael Wildman), Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Charity’s (Emma Atkins) points of view, and in a matter of hours we’ll witness that same day again from fresh perspectives.

Tonight, we can expect to see Graham’s final hours replay two more times as Andrea and Jamie Tate (Anna Nightingale and Alexander Lincoln) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) all get burned by the devious Graham one last time.

Did Marlon Dingle kill Graham Foster?

Graham had hoped to move to France with Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Leo in tow, but his death means this happily ever after wasn’t meant to be.

In scenes tonight, Rhona — feeling guilty about the move — will leave Leo with Marlon so that they can spend some time together.

Later Marlon will misread the situation when she tries to talk things through with him and ends up trying to kiss her.

On her shock, Rhona reveals her plans to leave the village with Graham, and Marlon is infuriated.

He storms off in an effort to find Graham and stop him from taking his son away.

Could the threat of having his boy taken to another country be enough to drive the normally kind Marlon to murder?

On the subject of his character’s death, actor Andrew said on Lorraine: ‘With a character like Graham, who lurks in the shadows, I think it was fairly obvious that was going to happen at some point.

‘I don’t know who would murder him. Who would have the guts to murder him, more importantly. Kim is very upset, Jamie is very upset.’

The next episode of Emmerdale will be on tonight at 7pm on ITV.

