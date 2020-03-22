did-kylie-jenner-get-back-with-travis-scott-for-their-daughter-stormi?

Kylie Jenner might not be a single woman anymore. In the past several days, reports have been circulating that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend, and the father of her daughter Stormi Webster: Travis Scott.

While Jenner has not spoken out directly to confirm or deny the rumors, it seems as though the two have finally worked through any issues that they might once have had. Although there are a number of possible reasons for their reconciliation, the most likely one is that the two are getting back together for the sake of their daughter.

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott start dating?

The love affair between Jenner and Scott began in early 2017, shortly after Jenner broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Tyga.

Jenner and Scott, an up and coming rapper, were spotted courtside at an NBA game. They also celebrated Scott’s birthday together only days before Jenner joined the rapper on his concert tour.

In June 2017, the pair got matching tattoos and by late summer, there were rumors that they were expecting their first child together. Jenner and Scott both stayed mum regarding the pregnancy rumors, but they were confirmed in February 2018, when Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster.

Although Jenner and Scott were often seen at various red-carpet events, always looking happy and in love, some had started to suspect that there was trouble in paradise. In October 2019, Jenner and Scott officially split.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been co-parenting their daughter

In the months since Jenner and Scott broke up, there have been a lot of rumors about the state of their relationship. Still, there has been minimal drama between the two and the one thing that has remained consistent is their mutual devotion to baby Stormi. Both Jenner and Scott have continued to share pictures of their adorable toddler on social media, and recently, threw her a lavish second birthday party.

Jenner and Scott even took trips together, along with Stormi, proving that they intended to put on a united front for her sake, even if they were no longer dating. In recent months, more and more evidence has come to light that seems to indicate Jenner and Scott are back together.

In February 2018, at Stormi’s birthday party, Jenner even posted some pictures of Scott on her Instagram. Then there’s the matter of the lavish gifts that Scott has been sending to Jenner’s house, including a room full of sunflowers.

Why did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together?

Kylie Jenner | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to a recent report, Jenner and Scott are officially back together. The report states that the two have been together for close to a month but have been laying low and enjoying their privacy. While there’s no word from either camp on the validity of the reports, it certainly looks like their romance is back “on.”

Now, fans are trying to figure out what might have caused the two of them to get back together. The most likely explanation is that Jenner and Scott simply wanted to reunite for the sake of their young daughter, who clearly means so much to them.

Jenner has talked about their shared vision for Stormi before, revealing that she and Scott are “best friends” and that they both want what is best for the toddler. Jenner also stated that she and Scott try to stay “connected and coordinated” in matters relating to their daughter and that she’s even thought about giving Stormi a sibling, saying that there is “no plan.”

Clearly, both Scott and Jenner have the right mindset for parenthood and want to give Stormi their best at all times.