did-jeffrey-epstein-committed-suicide-and-killed-himself-?-60-minutes-investigates-the-death-of-financier-jeffrey-epstein-in-today’s-episode

Jeffrey Epstein was a sex offender and wealthy financier who was convicted and charged with sex trafficking by federal prosecutors. He died on August 10 2019 in a mysterious circumstances in a Manhattan jail and it has led to swirling conspiracies. 60 minutes is investigating deep into Jeffrey Epstein death and this episode aired today Sunday January 5 2020. Infact they have obtained photos of his autopsy to give more insight on Epstein’s death.

While Epstein surrounded himself with a collection of powerful and high profile figures, the wealthy financier lived a majority of his life in privacy, avoiding television appearances and media interviews almost entirely. And though the federal charges brought against Epstein in July served as a gateway into learning more about the secretive life the 66 year-old led, filled with a controversial plea deal, luxurious travels around the world and alleged sex abuse rings, public intrigue about Epstein, who neglected to give any public statements following his arrest, has heightened.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging, but a forensic pathologist who observed the four-hour autopsy on behalf of Epstein’s brother, Mark, tells 60 Minutes the evidence released so far points more to murder than suicide in his view. Dr. Michael Baden’s key reason: the unusual fractures he saw in Epstein’s neck. “I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging,” Dr. Baden tells Alfonsi on the broadcast. He added: “Going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40–50 years, no one had three fractures.”

Dr. Kristin Roman, a medical examiner for New York City who conducted the autopsy that Dr. Baden observed, at first did not classify the death as a suicide and listed the manner of death as “pending.” A few days later, Dr. Sampson said she had reviewed additional evidence and changed the ruling to suicide. She has not revealed what the additional evidence was, but sources tell 60 Minutes that one element was his alleged prior suicide attempt.

Michael Baden, the pathologist hired by Epstein’s family who is contesting the autopsy finding of suicide, was also interviewed in the piece and talked about the mechanics of usual hanging deaths and why he believes there are inconsistencies in Epstein’s death. Baden has said the evidence suggests foul play to him.

“[Baden] and Epstein’s brother, Mark, met with the government and asked to see any forensic testing and any video. But they say they were told the ongoing criminal case against the two guards prevents the Justice Department from releasing any information,” Alfonsi reported, referring to the two guards who allegedly left Epstein alone in his cell for hours – resulting in his death.

Alfonsi concludes ““Disappointed that they never got to face Epstein in court, many victims are now angry that the investigation into his death has left so many questions still unanswered,”.