Vet Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is another of doomed Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) enemies on Emmerdale.

Which means he’s yet another suspect in his grisly death.

Graham’s final hours will be replayed every evening this week, told from the perspective of a different Emmerdale character.

So far, we’ve seen his final day play out from the perspective of Kim Tate (Claire King), Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and tonight’s episode will focus on Jamie and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) as well as Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

Jamie has been a little overlooked in the whodunnit saga thus far, but his motives are as good as any.

Did Jamie Tate kill Graham Foster in Emmerdale?

Graham has found himself tangled in Jamie and Andrea’s messy marriage, following Jamie’s discovery they once slept together.

Tonight, Andrea will discover Jamie has hired a private detective to keep an eye on her.

Raging, she turns to Graham to plot out how she can get one over on her husband.

What she doesn’t expect, however, is that Graham will tell Jamie about them going into cahoots.

Combined with his discovery about her previous infidelity, Jamie decides enough is enough and finds himself raging at both Andrea and Graham.

He vows to get revenge – but how far will he take it?

Actor Andrew spoke to Metro.co.uk about Jamie and Graham’s unconventional relationship.

He said: ‘It’s strange with Graham because he’s almost like a stepdad to Jamie in a weird way, in a science fiction way. He is the one who looked out for Jamie, so there relationship has always been quite tenuous.

‘I love the darker stuff and what’s great with the Christmas storylines and the aftermath is that Jamie has got to become a bit darker with it and more strong, rather than being innocent and naïve. It’s really interesting and I’m really enjoying it,’ he continued.

‘But through and through, Jamie has got that naivety and he’s far more innocent than the rest of the Tates. But with everything that kicks off, I definitely think he could have the capacity to murder.’

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

