did-harry-potter’s-greatest-enemy-voldemort,-really-die-or-is-still-alive?-know-more!

Harry Potter. Now that is a word everyone knows. And knows about the person why Harry Potter is the way he is. It’s because of that nose lacking, the half-living guy called Voldemort. Voldemort had terrorized Harry right from when he was a baby. In every year Harry’s Hogwarts life, Voldemort creates new problems for him and his friends, which they solve together.

All about Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies

If one year, the Voldemort- the Villain, tries to get the alchemical philosopher’s stone, in another, he tries to kill Harry, who is living proof of his failure. It was very hard, indeed, to kill Voldemort because he wasn’t entirely a living person. But by the fourth year, our protagonists in the movie have found a way to kill him and executed the plan by the last film. But what are these rumors about Voldemort not dead still?

Voldemort, with a sarcastic laugh

What is the fuss is about “Voldemort didn’t die.”?

So, the question we all have here is, is it true that Voldy-the Villain didn’t die? To answer the question, it is ‘no.’ he did die, and J.K Rowling is not creating another Voldemort story.

There are, however, many fan theories that could be the origin and source of the news that has been circulating. Some theories explain that Voldemort probably has teleported to a different place, and some believe that Voldemort was so scared of his death, and he created Horcrux, and he died several times before he was actually wiped away from the world by Harry’s wand.

Both the Harry Potter film and book series have gained immense popularity and one of the huge fandoms, even after it been quite a long time that it has completed. The fans of Harry Potter are known Potterheads. The books, upon debut, have been awarded as the best sellers, and almost every child knew about Harry Potter.