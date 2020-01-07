did-doctor-strange-orchestrate-thanos’s-snap?-avengers-theory-divides-fans

One very dedicated Avengers fan has put forth a pretty wild theory, suggesting Doctor Strange was behind Thanos’s snap.

Well, Thanos was behind Thanos’s snap, but did Stephen Strange have more of a hand in it than we once thought, pulling Thanos like a puppet?

Oh lordy, lord, it’s a big call to suggest one of the Avengers was the reason we lost half the population (for few years, anyway) and, ultimately, Black Widow and Iron Man.

That’s some collateral damage, Steve.

Our allegiance to the sorcerer was tested recently when a Reddit user by the name of @Arc_the_lad came up with a hefty theory supporting their idea.

Essentially, the tl;dr of it read: ‘Dr. Strange engineered the snap in order to ultimately eliminate Thanos, Stark, Vision, Hulk, Thor and the Infinity Stones as threats to earth with what he considered an acceptable amount of collateral damage.’

From there came six reasons (and 22 points) outlining their theory which has understandably split the fandom in half as they wondered how on Earth this could happen/open to thinking this could very well be a thing.

The reasons why this fan believes Strange was to eliminate the Avengers and Thanos made sense in regards to the latter – with Strange possibly wanting to rid Earth of the Mad Titan who wreaked ‘intergalactic genocide’ once before.

Who wouldn’t?

Then it went on to suggest Tony Stark was a ‘reckless “hero” who creates as many problems as he solves and nearly ended the human race one time already’.

Essentially Strange wanted to get rid of Stark, finding him untrustworthy – and in Thanos could so without the use of the Infinity Stones.

Because who would suspect Strange?

As he went on, Vision was a threat due to its nature of being a ‘ticking time bomb’ – poor Ultron – while they deemed Hulk ‘a loose cannon that cannot be contained, controlled or killed’.

Backing up their idea, they reminded us of that theory about Strange looking at all possible theories to see ‘the one’ that ended with the Avengers winning. The end result saw Thanos and Iron Man dead, didn’t it?

The stones were also destroyed, and, as they say, ‘Hulk was also nerfed and Thor removed far from Earth’.

And in the end?

‘Strange got everything he wanted. Thanos and Stark are dead. Vision and the Infinity Stones are destroyed. The Hulk is crippled and Thor is finished as rival protector of earth,’ the theory concluded. ‘Some heroes are dead, the Avengers are no more, half of the universe was temporarily erased, but it was all acceptable to the protector of earth and reality, the man with the strongest will.’

They added: ‘Three are dead. That leaves three loose ends for Dr. Strange: Wanda, Loki and Capt. Marvel. However, Capt. Marvel is just overpowered and not a threat to reality. Wanda’s very power it bending reality and Loki is running around the past changing it. Is it any surprise that Loki and Wandavision will both tie into the Dr. Strange 2?’

Ah gahd. So many layers.

Some fans were a little quizzical and sceptical, as a punter added: ‘I could actually see Strange being this chess master psychopath, but that’s not the case. This is an incredible stretch. But fun to read.’

But others were open to the idea, as they offered: ‘Sign me up for the next 3 phases of Strange is the eventual big bad. Strange v Capt Marvel would be a great next Thanos v Stark.’

Guess we’ll leave this up to interpretation and see what comes from Strange’s next instalment.





