did-charity-dingle-kill-graham-foster-in-emmerdale?

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is murdered on Emmerdale this week, with every episode playing out his final hours from the perspective of a different character.

By the end of the week it will be revealed which of Graham’s (many) nemeses has delivered the fatal blow.

Tonight’s episode will focus on Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) who finds herself pushed to the limits after Graham meddles with her son’s life and cuts her down with cruel remarks.

Actress Emma said character Charity will be ‘glad Graham’s dead’ but there’s a big difference between not mourning someone’s death and actually killing them.

So what side of the fence is Charity on?

Did Charity Dingle kill Graham Foster?

Tonight, Graham will disrupt Charity and Vanessa Woodfield’s (Michelle Hardwick) surprise wedding reveal, when he takes away – and humiliates – her son Ryan Stocks (James Moore).

Charity looks for her son, only to find him locked in the kayak shed.

Ryan had been helping Graham take money from Kim’s account but he refuses this evening, sending Graham into a wild rage, prompting him to lock the IT expert away.

Incandescent with rage, Kim has a showdown with Graham, who counters her by questioning her parenting skills.

She is seen heading into the car with purpose, ominously telling Ryan that they’re going to sort this.

Actress Emma has teased the possibility of Charity killing Graham to Metro.co.uk.

She said: ‘She could have been driven to it. I do believe she could be pushed to her limits, and something could have been triggered in her. He’s meddled with her family, so she goes in all guns blazing. Whether she’s killed him or not, she’ll be glad Graham’s dead!’

Monday night’s episode of Emmerdale teased the notion that either Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), or Kim Tate (Claire King) could be behind Graham’s murder, while Tuesday night looked at Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) as the possible culprit.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

